Ruth Bader Ginsburg's body to lie in repose in US Supreme Court

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Sep 21 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 22:27 ist
Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg's casket will be on public view on Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the iconic steps in front of the building. A private ceremony will take place at the court on Wednesday morning.

Ginsburg will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service, the court said.

The justice died on Friday at age 87.

Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after Rep. John Lewis' death in July.

