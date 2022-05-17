SL ruling party lawmaker elected Parliament Dy speaker

Sri Lanka’s Parliament elects ruling party lawmaker as its deputy speaker

Several lawmakers spoke against the vote, claiming it was a waste of parliament’s valuable time

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • May 17 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 13:36 ist
Sri Lankan Parliament building. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Tuesday elected ruling party lawmaker Ajith Rajapaksa as its deputy speaker following a heated exchange between parliamentarians over his election.

He was elected following a secret ballot conducted in Parliament, which met for the first time since the resignation of the former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the swearing in of the new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ajith, from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, secured 109 votes and the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya nominee Rohini Kavirathna received 78 votes, Sri Lankan media reported.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said 23 votes were rejected.

Several lawmakers spoke against the vote, claiming it was a waste of parliament’s valuable time.

Some ruling party lawmakers and the independent group, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) urged the SJB and the government to reach a consensus and propose one name.

However, both sides failed to reach a consensus.

A heated exchange took place between the Opposition, the government and the Speaker.

The Speaker later informed the House that if there is no consensus then he has no choice but to go for a vote.

Both Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son Namal were absent while Basil Rajapaksa and Shasheendra Rajapaksa the other members of the Rajapaksa family were present in Parliament. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 