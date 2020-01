The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said a suspected terrorist attack was foiled in the province's tribal Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan, on Friday.

District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said local people from Sango area in Salarzai Tehsil told the police about RPG-7 rockets installed in the area.

The police along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and neutralised the rocket-propelled grenades, Shah said.