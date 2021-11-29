Swedish parliament elects Andersson as Swedish PM again

Swedish parliament elects Magdalena Andersson as new PM again

Andersson will now form a minority government consisting only of her own party

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Nov 29 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 19:42 ist
Magdalena Andersson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swedish parliament for the second time in less than a week elected Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister on Monday, leaving the country's first female premier to navigate a fragmented and fraught political landscape.

The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after a junior coalition partner abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.

Andersson will now form a minority government consisting only of her own party.

The Social Democrats hold 100 seats in the 349-seat parliament and will have to rely on support from several other parties to implement policy. Not since 1979 has a government commanded so little direct support in parliament.

Complicating the picture, Andersson will have to govern on a budget in part formulated by three opposition parties, including the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, whose gains over the past decade lie at heart of Sweden's political turmoil.

Her tenuous hold on power is due to a deadlocked parliament where neither the centre-left nor centre-right can form a majority on their own.

An election due in September next year may not bring any further clarity as polls show little change in the overall political balance.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sweden
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 