Taiwan condemns 'political oppression' after closure of Apple Daily

Reuters, Taipei,
  • Jun 24 2021, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 06:26 ist
This photo taken late on June 23, 2021, shows executive editor in chief Lam Man-Chung (C) proof reading the next day's 'Apple Daily' newspaper before it goes to print for the last time in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP Photo

Taiwan's government on Thursday expressed its condemnation of the "political oppression" of Hong Kong media after the Chinese-run city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said this "unfortunate incident" has sounded the death knell for freedom of press and speech in Hong Kong and that history will always record the "ugly face" of those in power suppressing freedom.

