Thailand reports 51 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Thailand reported 51 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Monday, according to a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thirteen of the new cases were medical personnel who attended to infected patients or had activities with them, said the spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

More than half of the new cases were in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak emerged in the country in January.

