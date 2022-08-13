Three killed, five injured in Pakistan blast

At least three people were killed and five others injured in a landmine blast in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.
The incident happened in the Mir Ali tehsil area of North Waziristan when those killed were riding on the same bike that hit the land mine.
“In the incident three tribal men riding the same bike died after it hit the land mine. Five other people who were in the blast site were injured,” a senior police officer said.
After the blast security forces sealed the area and started search operation. The incident is also being investigated.
