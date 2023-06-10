Three killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Three civilians were killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday after drone debris fell on an apartment block starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said.
Also Read: Russia reports heavy fighting in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine
Air defences in Odesa region shot down eight "Shahed" drones and two missiles in the latest spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said.
"As a result of the air fight, debris from one of the drones fell onto a high-rise apartment, causing a fire," the military official, Natalia Humeniuk, said in a statement.
The emergency services said 27 people, including three children, were wounded, but that the fire had been rapidly put out and 12 people were rescued from the building.
