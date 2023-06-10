3 killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Three killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Air defences in Odesa region shot down eight 'Shahed' drones and two missiles in the latest spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 10 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 15:12 ist
Aftermath of a Russian drone strike in Odesa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Three civilians were killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday after drone debris fell on an apartment block starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said.

Also Read: Russia reports heavy fighting in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine

Air defences in Odesa region shot down eight "Shahed" drones and two missiles in the latest spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said.

"As a result of the air fight, debris from one of the drones fell onto a high-rise apartment, causing a fire," the military official, Natalia Humeniuk, said in a statement.

The emergency services said 27 people, including three children, were wounded, but that the fire had been rapidly put out and 12 people were rescued from the building.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kyiv
Air Strike
Drones

Related videos

What's Brewing

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

 