TikTok CEO says some US data still accessible in China

Chew faced brutal questioning in Congress over the app's alleged ties to the government in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 23 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 22:27 ist
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Credit: AFP Photo

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew told US lawmakers on Thursday that some US data remained accessible to company staff in China, as he faced brutal questioning in Congress over the app's alleged ties to the government in Beijing.

"Today, there is still some data we need to delete," Chew told the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as he touted a company plan that would take all American data out of the reach of Chinese law.

World news
TikTok
China
United States

