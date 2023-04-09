Two buildings collapse in Marseille, at least 6 injured

Two buildings collapse in Marseille, up to 10 people still under rubble

The collapse sparked a fire which has complicated rescue efforts, mayor Benoit Payan said

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Apr 09 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 17:25 ist
Firefighters work after building collapsed early Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. Credit: AP Photo

As many as 10 people were thought to be under the rubble after an explosion that caused two residential buildings to collapse in the southern French city of Marseille on Sunday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

The collapse caused a fire that complicated rescue efforts and that Darmanin said could take hours to put out. He said authorities estimated there were between four and 10 people under the rubble.

Also Read | With lavish treatment of Macron, China's Xi woos France to 'counter' US

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and a sixth person was being treated for shock, he added.

A third building has partially collapsed and people have been evacuated from some 30 buildings in the area.

The buildings that collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli were not known to have any structural problems, Darmanin said.

"Thoughts are with Marseille," President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter message.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

France
World news
Marseille

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

 