Two California deputies shot in ambush, say authorities

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were in critical condition Saturday night after they were shot multiple times as they sat in their vehicle, the authorities said.

The gunman remained at large late Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The two officers were shot at a metro station in Compton, KABC-TV reported. The department said in a tweet that the deputies were “ambushed.”

The deputies, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital, where they were undergoing surgery, the department said.

The department posted a video to its Twitter feed showing the gunman approaching the passenger side of the car, firing and then running away.