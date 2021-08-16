UK indicates Afghanistan sanctions possible

Raab said all of the financial means at the UK's disposal will depend on the behaviour of the Taliban

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain will use all the means it has at its disposal to hold the Taliban to account in Afghanistan, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday when asked about possible sanctions against the country.

Asked how he would hold the Taliban to account, he said, "Ultimately through working with our partners through everything from the sanctions that we can apply, to the ODA (Official Development Assistance) that we will hold back, pending reform and a more inclusive government. I think there are levers."

Asked whether he was holding out the possibility of new sanctions he said, "The question of relief of existing sanctions as well. All of the financial means at our disposal will depend on the behaviour of the Taliban."

