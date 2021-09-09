UK medicine regulator says Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots may be used as boosters

Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots may be used as boosters: UK

Reuters
London,
  Sep 09 2021
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 17:31 ist
Britain's medical regulator on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to be used in any future booster programme, but said any decision on boosters being used was for vaccine advisers.

"I am pleased to confirm that the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca can be used as safe and effective booster doses. This is an important regulatory change as it gives further options for the vaccination programme," said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

"It will now be for the (JCVI) to advise on whether booster jabs will be given and if so, which vaccines should be used," she added, referring to Britain's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.

