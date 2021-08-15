Boris might recall parliament over Afghanistan crisis

UK PM Boris Johnson seeks to recall parliament over Afghanistan crisis

MPs are currently on a recess, but are likely to be called back for urgent debate

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Aug 15 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 18:39 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to recall parliament next week from its summer break over the developing crisis in Afghanistan, domestic media reported on Sunday.

MPs are currently on a recess, but are likely to be called back for urgent debate on what Britain, which lost 457 troops in the two-decade long war, should do next, Downing Street sources told Sky News and the Press Association.

