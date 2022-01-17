UK to freeze BBC funding for next two years

Britain's Culture Minister said on Monday the government would freeze the BBC's funding for the next two years, in what it said was a bid to protect the public's finances.
Nadine Dorries said the licence fee, a tax on all television-owning households, would be frozen for two years and that it would rise in line with inflation for the four years after that.
