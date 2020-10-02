UK wishes Donald, Melania Trump a speedy recovery

UK wishes Donald, Melania Trump a speedy recovery

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 02 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 12:51 ist
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters

The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to Covid-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

Read: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

 "We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for Covid and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon," he said, referring to Boris Johnson who fell gravely ill after catching Covid-19 in March.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Melania Trump
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 