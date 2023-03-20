Ukraine urges Xi to 'use influence' on Russia to stop war

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday said it expected Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow to use Beijing's influence to push for an end to the war.
"Ukraine is following closely the Chinese President's visit to Russia. We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a comment sent to AFP.
