Ukraine urges Xi to use influence on Russia to stop war

Ukraine urges Xi to 'use influence' on Russia to stop war

Ukraine is following closely the Chinese President's visit to Russia, the minister said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 20 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 19:12 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday said it expected Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow to use Beijing's influence to push for an end to the war.

"Ukraine is following closely the Chinese President's visit to Russia. We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a comment sent to AFP.

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine war
World news

