Ukraine war could influence Nobel Peace prize nominations

The Norwegian Nobel Institute said Tuesday it had received 343 nominations for this year's peace prize and while nominations were cut off in January, the Ukraine conflict could still influence the list of candidates.

The nominations, which are still short of the record 376 submitted in 2016, are divided between 251 individuals and 92 organisations, the institute said.

The institute never comments on nominations, which are kept secret for at least 50 years, but sponsors are free to announce their picks to the world.

This year's nominees include Myanmar democracy activists, Pope Francis, Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and climate warriors Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, according to sponsors.

The last date for nominations by the thousands of people eligible to do so, including parliamentarians and ministers from all countries, former laureates and some university professors, was January 31.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the conflict may still have influenced the list of candidates.

The five members of the Nobel Committee are also allowed to put their own proposals on the table at their first meeting, which took place on Monday.

A member of the Norwegian populist right also announced on Saturday -- too late for this year -- that he wanted to nominate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the honour.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: