UN General Assembly president tests positive for Covid

Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid and is self-isolating.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," Xinhua news agency reported quoting Shahid's tweet.
"I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity," read the tweet.
I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms.
I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity
— Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) December 22, 2021
