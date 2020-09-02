US Army to investigate entire chain of command’s actions at Fort Hood after killing

The Army is expanding its investigation into the killing of a female soldier to include the entire chain of command at Fort Hood, after both male and female soldiers described a culture of sexual harassment and bullying that they said had been ignored by the leadership of the sprawling installation, Defense Department officials said on Tuesday.

Army leaders on Tuesday appointed Gen. John M. Murray, a four-star officer in charge of the Army Futures Command, to lead an in-depth investigation into all “chain-of-command actions” related to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared from Fort Hood in April and whose remains were found in June.

In addition, investigators conducting an independent review arrived in Texas on Monday to examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to “safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity and freedom from sexual harassment.”

Officials said Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, who visited the base last month and met with soldiers, has asked Murray to specifically look into whether commanders at the base allowed a climate of harassment to spread. They noted that in one survey of Fort Hood personnel, 18 of 53 women who responded said they had been sexually harassed this year.

The Army release said Murray would conduct a “complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership.”

“We need to get a much more comprehensive look at the challenges” confronting Fort Hood, McCarthy said at a news conference Tuesday. “The numbers are bad and we need to make some adjustments because we are very concerned.”

The investigation is to be completed by the end of October, the officials said.

Guillen disappeared on April 22; her dismembered and burned remains were found in June. On July 2, the Army said she was killed by another soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, who then tried to dispose of her remains. Robinson killed himself with a pistol as the police approached him.

The case has garnered attention across the country. It has left Army officials reeling over how to address it, and senior Pentagon officials have privately expressed dismay and anger.