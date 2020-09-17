US envoy's Tawian visit encourages separatist forces, says China

'US envoy's Taiwan visit encourages separatist forces'

Keith Krach, US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, alights from an aircraft after landing at the Sungshan airport in Taipei. Credit: AFP

China on Thursday railed against a high-level visit to Taiwan by a US envoy, saying it will encourage "separatist forces" on the island.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters "China strongly opposes" the visit by Under Secretary Keith Krach as it will "encourage the arrogant attitude of Taiwan independence separatist forces".

US sends top-level diplomat to Taiwan, angering China

The US State Department says Krach was dispatched to Taipei to attend a memorial service for late president Lee Teng-hui on Saturday.

But his visit to the island, which China claims as an indivisible part of the mainland, comes as the two superpowers eyeball each other over trade, tech dominance, security and human rights.

Taiwan calls for global defence against China 'threat'

Krach's visit "seriously violates the One China Principle... and damages US-China relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan strait", Wang said, citing the view that the island is a part of its territory.

He warned Beijing will provide "a necessary response", without giving further details.

Last month, US cabinet member and health chief Alex Azar visited to highlight Taiwan's widely praised efforts to stop Covid-19.

