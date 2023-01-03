US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, says President Biden

US not discussing nuclear exercises with S Korea: Biden

Biden arrived at the White House from his New Year vacation Monday night

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jan 03 2023, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 10:07 ist
With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said Monday.

“No,” Biden said when a reporter asked him if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now.

With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.

"The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States," Yoon told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview.

