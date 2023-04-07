US reporter charged with spying in Russia

Moscow has formally charged US journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian news agencies reported Friday, adding that he had denied the accusations.

The arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups, as well as government officials in Washington.

"FSB investigators charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country," Russian state-run agency TASS said, citing a law enforcement source.

"He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS said.

Gershkovich's arrest is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow's crackdown on the media.

Also Read: 'Pointless' to pressure Russia over jailed US reporter: Moscow

His publication, one of the most prestigious in the United States, "vehemently denies the allegations" against its "trusted and dedicated reporter".

The case has been classified as secret, limiting the amount of information available.

His arrest also comes as Moscow's relationships with Washington has been severely downgraded because of the Ukraine offensive.

Washington has long accused Moscow of arbitrarily arresting Americans in order to secure the release of detained Russians.

US President Joe Biden called for Gershkovich's release on Friday, the White House calling the accusations against him "ridiculous".

Russia said on Thursday it was "pointless" to try to pressure Moscow over the case.