US welcomes S.Korea decision on pact

  Nov 23 2019
  updated: Nov 23 2019
The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's last-minute decision to stay in an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan and urged its two allies to find a permanent solution.

"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We encourage the ROK and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues," the spokesperson said, using the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

