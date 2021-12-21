US to give additional $580 million in global Covid aid

Washington to give additional $580 million in international Covid aid

The additional funds to seven multilateral agencies bring overall US assistance to $19.6 billion, according to the State Department

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 21 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 18:04 ist
Workers load medical aid to be flown in a cargo aircraft convoy directly to destinations in India, at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha. Credit: AFP File Photo

The United States will give $580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight Covid-19 in the face of surging Omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"The rapid spread of the Omicron variant reinforces that we must all continue to accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic and that none of us are safe until all of us are safe," Blinken said in a statement.

"The world is at a critical point in our global response to this virus."

Blinken said he was scheduled to hold a meeting later Tuesday with his counterparts from other countries to coordinate the international response to the new variant, which has already become the dominant strain in the United States.

"I call on my counterparts to fulfill and bolster their commitments in fighting the pandemic. We must work together, and we must act quickly," he said.

The additional funds to seven multilateral agencies bring overall US assistance to $19.6 billion, according to the State Department.

In addition to the 330 million vaccines Washington has given to the rest of the world, the $580 million "is a significant contribution to turn vaccines into vaccinations; strengthen public health capacity; support communities in need, and provide urgent, life-saving relief," Blinken said.

$280 million of the additional funds will go to the World Health Organization, which is once more at the heart of US health strategy under President Joe Biden, after a break under his predecessor Donald Trump.

UNICEF will receive $170 million to help with its efforts to vaccinate vulnerable populations.

"The United States has sought to galvanize global collective action with our own example and leadership, and it is critical that other governments fulfill their commitments and support those on the frontline of this pandemic," said Blinken.

His announcement comes hours before a much-anticipated speech from Biden on his government's response to the Omicron variant.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US news
World news
United States
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 