White House cannot confirm report on Covid-19 origins, needs more information

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 24 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 23:26 ist
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Credit: Reuters Photo

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of Covid-19 and needed more information.

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

