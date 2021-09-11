WHO seeks more data to give emergency nod to Sputnik V

WHO seeks more data from Sputnik V makers for granting Emergency Use Listing

Sputnik V is currently manufactured in India and being sold by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories under Emergency Use Authorisation route

PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 11 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 12:04 ist
A health worker shows a dose of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Credit: AFP File Photo

The World Health Organization has sought some more data from Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, developer of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V for according Emergency Use Listing status for the jab.

Sputnik V is currently manufactured in India and being sold by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories under Emergency Use Authorisation route. According to WHO website, though several meetings were held as part of the process for EUL, the status of assessment column says “On hold, awaiting completion of rolling submission”.

“Anticipated date will be set once all data is submitted and follow-up of inspection observations completed,” WHO said on the decision date for EUL.

Back home, Panacea Biotec supplied the first shipment of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by it for sale in India on September 7.

This is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the company in India, the drug firm and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had said in a joint statement. RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V and their supplies are expected to roll out by August or September, as senior official of Dr Reddy’s had said earlier.

The global health body is currently reviewing Bharat Biotech’s application for an Emergency Use Listing of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

