Zelenksyy calls Russia 'bloodthirsty scum'

Zelenksyy calls Russia 'bloodthirsty scum' after Zaporizhzhia strike

Only complete terrorists could do this, Zelensky said, after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 18:34 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called Russia a "terrorist state" and "bloodthirsty scum" after strikes on a civilian convoy killed at least 25 and wounded 50.

"Only complete terrorists could do this," Zelenskyy said, after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. He called Russia a "terrorist state", adding: "Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 