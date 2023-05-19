Zelenskyy says 'some' Arab leaders turn 'blind eye' to Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia's invasion of his country during a speech Friday at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.
"Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations," Zelensky told summit attendees, urging them to "take an honest look" at the war.
