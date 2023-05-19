'Some Arab leaders turn blind eye to Russian invasion'

Zelenskyy says 'some' Arab leaders turn 'blind eye' to Russian invasion

Zelenskyy urged them to 'take an honest look' at the war

AFP
AFP, Jeddah,
  • May 19 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 19:15 ist
Deputy Emir of Mecca Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (2nd L) welcoming Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia's invasion of his country during a speech Friday at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

"Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations," Zelensky told summit attendees, urging them to "take an honest look" at the war.

