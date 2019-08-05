Chinese national arrested in Nepal for smuggling gold

A Chinese national was arrested on Monday from Nepal's international airport here for smuggling gold, police said.

Lining Xi with four kilogrammes of illegal gold was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, they said.

Police personnel working at the airport customs office arrested Lining along with the yellow metal, during a routine security check, according to the Nepal Police.

He landed in Kathmandu from Hong Kong and had hidden the precious yellow metal in his luggage, according to Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Thapa, chief of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner's Office.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.