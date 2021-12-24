Elephant Santas give face masks, hand gel in Thailand

Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

The celebration at the Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has run for more than 15 years

Reuters
Reuters, Ayutthaya,
  • Dec 24 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 16:24 ist
A child wearing a festive outfit holds balloons as mahouts and their elephants prepare to take part in Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya. Credit: AFP Photo

Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a Covid-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the Buddhist majority country.

"I'm so excited because an event like this only happens once a year and I think my school is the only place with elephant Santas," said elementary school student, Beyapha Mhonsuwan.

The celebration at the Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has run for more than 15 years and was especially important the last two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and its virtual learning and lockdowns.

Also Read | Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns as tourists come back

"We know students have been stressed because of online classes, so we are hoping this event can make them happy and encourage them to come to school," said the event's organiser, Reangrhongbaht Meepan from the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace.

Thai schools closed schools again in April this year and rolled out vaccinations for high school students in October, ahead of staggered reopenings and alternating days of attendance.

On Friday, only 30% of classrooms were filled at Jirasartwitthaya.

"I'm so glad that I got a balloon from the elephant. My heart is pounding very fast," said student Biuon Greham, as other children took photos and selfies with the elephants, Thailand's national animal.

Thailand is 98% Buddhist, but it celebrates Christmas as part of the year-end holiday season.

Coronavirus cases in Thailand peaked in August this year, with 2.2 million total infections so far and 21,501 deaths. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Thailand
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Santa Claus
World news
Trending
elephant

What's Brewing

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

 