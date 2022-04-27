Saudi restaurant shut down for making samosas in toilets: Report

A Saudi restaurant has come under fire after authorities found out that they have been preparing samosas and other snacks in toilets for over 30 years.

The restaurant in Jeddah came under scrutiny after health officials were informed of how the business had been running for over 30 years. Upon a raid, it was found out that the restaurant, apart from preparing snacks in toilets, was using expired food items, with some even two years old.

The Jeddah municipality officials also discovered insects and rodents at the restaurant. Along with it, they also came to know that none of the workers in the restaurant had health cards, while also violating the residency law, according to an India Today report.

This triggered the authorities to conduct similar raids in the city, and later, after 2,833 such inspections, the authorities found 43 violations and shut down 26 facilities.

