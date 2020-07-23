This artist painted himself, painting himself

Paint-ception: This artist painted himself, painting himself

Seamus Wray made a layered self-portrait that has generated waves across the world 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 16:44 ist
Seamus Wray painted himself, painting himself. Credit: Instagram Photo/@seamuswray

Think self-portraits, think Picasso. Well, not anymore. Seamus Wray elevated the art of making a self-portrait to a whole new level altogether. Wray, who goes by @seamuswray on instagram, is a painter with an instagram following of over 30,000. 

Wray’s work is unique, in the sense that he often paints memes,  and contemporary pop culture references, from Monsters Inc. to Baby Yoda, Wray has painted them all. His work is reflective of the modern world. 

Wray recently made the headlines when he painted a series of paintings, of him painting himself, drawing himself. The idea was shared in a series of images of Seamus painting himself, painting himself, as the layers kept on being added. 

The resulting piece generated a lot of buzz on social media. Wray, who already had a number of fans on reddit, now became popular and Instagram and Twitter as well. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Art
Instagram
Painting

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 