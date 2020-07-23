Paint-ception: This artist painted himself, painting himself

Think self-portraits, think Picasso. Well, not anymore. Seamus Wray elevated the art of making a self-portrait to a whole new level altogether. Wray, who goes by @seamuswray on instagram, is a painter with an instagram following of over 30,000.

Wray’s work is unique, in the sense that he often paints memes, and contemporary pop culture references, from Monsters Inc. to Baby Yoda, Wray has painted them all. His work is reflective of the modern world.

Wray recently made the headlines when he painted a series of paintings, of him painting himself, drawing himself. The idea was shared in a series of images of Seamus painting himself, painting himself, as the layers kept on being added.

The resulting piece generated a lot of buzz on social media. Wray, who already had a number of fans on reddit, now became popular and Instagram and Twitter as well.