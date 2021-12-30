Russia's Covid death toll climbs to world's 2nd highest

Russia's Covid-19 death toll climbs to world's second highest

Russia's overall pandemic death toll reached 658,634, according to Reuters calculations based on Rosstat figures up to the end of November

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 30 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 22:11 ist

Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world's second-highest death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic, behind the United States, data from Russia's state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87,527 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the deadliest month in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

Also Read | Delhi sees 1,313 new Covid cases, infection rate rises to 1.73%

Russia's overall pandemic death toll reached 658,634, according to Reuters calculations based on Rosstat figures up to the end of November and data from the coronavirus task force for December, overtaking Brazil which has recorded 618,800 deaths.

The death toll in the United States is higher, at 825,663 people, according to a Reuters tally, but its population is more than twice as big as Russia's.

Reuters calculations also showed Russia recorded more than 835,000 excess deaths from the beginning of the outbreak in April 2020 to the end of November, compared to average mortality in 2015-2019.

Also Read | Centre says precautionary Covid-19 dose to cut hospitalisation risk, choice of vaccine yet to be decided 

 

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

So far, Russia's death toll has not been affected by the Omicron variant and was mostly caused by a surge of infections in October and November, which health authorities blamed on the Delta variant and a slow vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, Russian authorities ordered hospitals to get prepared for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
World news

What's Brewing

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 