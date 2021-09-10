US policy on China has caused serious difficulties: Xi

Xi says US policy on China has caused 'serious difficulties'

'Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world,' state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Sep 10 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 10:18 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart that US policies towards Beijing have caused "serious difficulties" and that putting ties back on track was critical "to the destiny of the world", state media reported Friday.

"Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world," state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi.

"And this is a question of the century that both countries must answer," he added.

