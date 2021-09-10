Xi says US policy on China has caused 'serious difficulties'

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart that US policies towards Beijing have caused "serious difficulties" and that putting ties back on track was critical "to the destiny of the world", state media reported Friday.

"Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world," state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi.

Also Read — US says tone of 90-minute Biden-Xi call 'familiar' and 'candid'

"And this is a question of the century that both countries must answer," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: