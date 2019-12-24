Yusuf appointed as PM's Assistant on national security

Pakistan government on Tuesday appointed academic Moeed Yusuf as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning.

His position would be equivalent to the Minister of State, according to a notification issued by the government.

Yusuf was working as the associate vice president at the Asia Center at the US Institute of Peace when he was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as chairman of strategic policy planning cell under the national security division in October.

The unit was set up to assist the government through research and policy recommendations on national issues. It was not known what Yusuf did during his brief stint as its chairman that he was elevated.

Yusuf did a Masters in International Relations and PhD in political science from Boston University. He is the author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia.