IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK lose Curran on a duck in the first over
updated: Oct 17 2020, 19:40 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 34 between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
19:37
CSK 2/0 after 2 overs.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end. On strike is Shane Watson.
1.1 Good length delivery on middle stump. Watson blocks the ball with a straight bat.
1.2 Short delivery outside off stump. Watson plays the ball to leg side.
1.3 Fuller delivery outside off stump. Watson drives the ball to the fielder at cover.
1.4 Good length delivery outside off stump. Watson plays the ball to off side.
1.5 Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Watson plays the ball to off side.
1.6 Fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Watson digs the ball out.
19:28
CSK 2/0 after 1 over.
Tushar Deshpande to bowl the first over for DC. On strike is Sam Curran.
0.1 Good length delivery wide outside off stump. Curran leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2 Fuller delivery on leg stump. Curran advances down the track for a big shot. The ball raps on the pads and goes to off side.
0.3 WICKET! Sam Curran c Nortje b Tushar Deshpande 0(3)
Good bouncer from Deshpande. The bounce surprises Curran. He goes for pull. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and flies to third-man. Anrich Nortje takes the catch just at the boundary rope. He gets rid of the ball before getting over the boundary rope. He comes back in the field of play and complets the catch.
Shane Watson is the new batsman in. Faf du Plessis is on strike.
0.4 Short ball outside off stump. Faf plays the ball to off side.
0.5 Fuller delivery on middle stump. du Plessis plays the ball to leg side.
0.6 Short ball outside off stump. de Plessis plays the ball through off side for 2 runs.
19:22
Right then, the two umpires make their way to the middle. DC players have been on the field for a few minutes. And outcome Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran to open the inning for CSK.
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
19:05
Shreyas Iyer: It's better (injury) now. We will be giving him (Pant) one more game rest. We are playing with the same team. The boys are really motivated. This is going to be a good challenge, looking forward to it. Till the last ball we need to fight. We are not giving up at any situation. Our mindset is such that we fight till the end.
19:04
MS Dhoni: We'll bat first. There's nothing on the surface, no grass. Looks like a fresh wicket. I am happy with a lot of things. We didn't commit a lot of errors in the last game. We need to continue doing that. You are always under pressure in IPL, I feel it's a good thing to have. We have made change. In place of Piyush Chawla, we have Kedar Jadhav.
18:59
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande
18:58
Impact player for CSK
Sam Curran: The English all-rounder has become a utility player for CSK. He opened the innings and scored a quickfire 31 in the last match. He also gets wickets on a regular basis.
18:56
Impact player for DC
Anrich Nortje: He has the fastest ball in IPL history and has bowled the five fastest deliveries this season. Can he get even faster? Nortje and Kagiso Rabada bowling in tandem can break through any batting line-up.
18:55
Big news ahead of this match is that DC skipper Shreyas Iyer is fit and he will feature in the match.
18:54
CSK Threats: They still need at least five wins from six matches to fight for a play-off spot. Will they find a second wind in the second half?
18:51
CSK Opportunities: They've got their first win in the second half. Can they get another and begin a new streak?
18:50
CSK Weaknesses: The batting has let them down this season with Shane Watson being inconsistent. Faf du Plessis has tried to hold it together on his own. Sam Curran as an opener should continue to resolve their slowness in the power play.
18:49
CSK Strengths: M S Dhoni has a team with great bowling depth. Six bowlers bowled at least two overs in the last match against SRH. With pitches starting to slow down, we might see the CSK spinners making more of an impact.
18:48
The SWOT for CSK
18:48
DC Threats: DC have already been hit by a number of injuries. More of them could cripple the DC season.
18:46
DC Opportunities: DC can complete a double over CSK and rack up crucial play-off points.
18:45
DC Weaknesses: Rishabh Pant’s injury has forced DC to use Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey as replacements. It's tough to find anyone who can match Pant’s strike rate, so DC are losing out on some important runs. They need a big hitter in the middle or lower order. Who can fill that role?
18:43
DC Strengths: They have an enviable bowling line-up. They have Kagiso Rabada who leads the Purple Cap race and they have Anrich Nortje who has clocked the fastest ball in IPL history. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel have supported them superbly. Marcus Stoinis has also been clinical whether bowling or batting.
18:42
The SWOT for DC
18:39
Form Guide (last five matches)
Delhi Capitals: W-L-W-W-W
Chennai Super Kings: W-L-L-W-L
18:38
Head to Head
Matches Played: 22
Delhi Capitals: 7
Chennai Super Kings: 15
18:34
Delhi Capitals are well placed on the points table. With 12 points from 8 matches they are second in the league. Chennai Super Kings haven't had the best of IPL seasons and they are struggling at sixth with just 6 points from 8 matches. DC would want to take back the top of the table position from Mumbai Indians at the end of this match. For CSK, every match is important to keep their hopes for playoffs alive.
18:30
What happened in the reverse fixture?
Batting first DC made 175/3 thanks to opener Prithvi Shaw’s quickfire 64. Faf du Plessis made 43 in CSK’s chase, but the men in Yellow never got hold of the chase and could only make 131/7 in 20 overs.
18:26
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 34 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight the contest is between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
As we build up towards the strart of this match, you could also follow the match between RCB and RR being played at Dubai here.
Rejuvenated CSK brace for Delhi Capitals challenge
Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match, here on Thursday.
