IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Will SRH add to CSK's misery?
updated: Oct 13 2020, 17:19 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from match 29 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
16:54
The SWOT for CSK
Strengths: The bowling seems to be on the stronger side for CSK. Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have got a combined 21 wickets. Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo have done well here and there. Piyush Chawla was among the wickets earlier.
Weaknesses: The batting is directionless and has become their weakest link. All the batsmen look rusty and they're unable to chase any of the targets set for them. The running between the wickets has been lethargic and the big shots are not working. A lack of intent, application and confidence is seen in the batting.
Opportunities: CSK have been one of the worst teams in the first half of the tournament. The only place to go is up. As some of the pitches get slower, it's way past time to unleash Imran Tahir. CSK are almost out of the tournament. Only a remarkable turnaround can change things.
Threats: They might miss the play-offs for the first time in the team's history. One more loss might be the end of the journey.
16:53
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths: The batting has improved as the season has progressed. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have found some form. Manish Pandey has played vital knocks. And Kane Williamson coming in has changed the complexion of the side.
Weaknesses: The bowling is weak without Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH were doing well against Rajasthan when they let the match slip away. The bowlers leaked runs and allowed RR to come back. They need to fix their bowling options.
Opportunities: Against a weak Chennai, SRH should aim to get back to winning ways.
Threats: They desperately need a few wins to keep play-offs hopes alive. Half of the tournament is finished and they need to improve their results.
