Louis Vuitton's luxury pit stop

A new store by Louis Vuitton is opening near a stretch of Manhattan also known as Billionaires' Row. It's built to last for only a couple of years while the company renovates its flagship across the street.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 02:37 IST

Louis Vuitton's flagship store renovation disguised as stack of luggage trunks.

Credit: X/@hvgoenka

Published 19 November 2024, 02:37 IST
