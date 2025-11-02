<p>Crispy on the outside, juicy inside, Mutton Kheema Vade is where Karnataka’s street food magic truly shines! A favourite in Bengaluru and Mysuru, this dish is part shaami kebab, part mutton cutlet, and completely irresistible.<br><br>In this episode of *Cuisines of Karnataka*, Murali and Suchitra recreate the authentic street-style Kheema Vade, made with minced mutton, spiced just right, and flavoured with fresh mint, coriander and dill.<br><br>Perfect for a rainy evening, get-together or cocktail party, these crisp and flavour-packed vades bring the taste of Karnataka’s streets straight to your plate.<br>Try it at home and discover why this humble snack is a legend across South Karnataka!Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>