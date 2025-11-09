<p>Delicate, aromatic, and full of flavour, this White Chicken Pulao is all about balance and beauty on a plate.</p><p>In this episode of Cuisines of Karnataka, Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra prepare a light, fragrant Karnataka-style White Chicken Pulao made with tender marinated chicken, basmati rice, and subtle spices.</p><p>Unlike heavy biryanis, this pulao is gentle on the palate yet deeply satisfying, perfect for festive occasions or a relaxed Sunday lunch. The slow-cooked chicken and long-grained rice come together in a mildly spiced harmony that celebrates the essence of home-cooked comfort.</p><p>Discover how a few simple ingredients can create something truly special.</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.</p><p>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil</p><p>LPG Partner- Indane</p><p>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige</p><p>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers</p><p>Snacks Partner - Lays</p><p>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>