Taste the world of tapas at Tapeo

<p>Tapeo, the global tapas bar and dining destination at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, located in the bustling Marathahalli–Bellandur–Sarjapur Road corridor, has emerged as a highlight of the city’s dining scene. With its eclectic menu, inventive cocktails and vibrant ambience, Tapeo offers a fresh and memorable way of experiencing global tapas flavours.</p>.<p>At Tapeo, dining is about sharing and connection. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to spark conversation and create moments of togetherness. The menu blends authenticity with creativity, featuring dishes such as Patatas Bravas, Calamares A La Romana and Singapore Cereal Prawns alongside signatures like Active Charcoal Lamb Tacos, Mascarpone and Young Spinach Rotolo, Dukkah-Crusted Grilled Lamb Chop, and the indulgent Nandi Hills Sunrise Platter.</p>.<p>The beverage programme is just as distinctive. Guests can enjoy cocktails like Alphonso, Gi-Gi-Di, Yuzu Picante, Saffron Negroni, Kefi and Shibui, or opt for refreshing zero-proof blends including Back in Black, Coco Melon, and Orange & Pome Bramble. To celebrate this focus on innovation, Tapeo also hosts Honors Mixology Workshops. This exclusive workshop is designed for Hilton Honors members, giving them the opportunity to learn the art of crafting signature cocktails under the guidance of skilled mixologists and turn cocktail-making into a lively social experience.</p>.<p>The setting enhances the culinary journey. Rich textures, gold detailing and nature-inspired accents infuse the interiors with warmth and energy, while sculpted ceilings and ambient lighting make the space equally suited for intimate evenings or spirited gatherings.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru thrives on creativity and diversity, and Tapeo captures that spirit through its global tapas concept and mixology experiences. Our aim is to offer guests more than just a meal - we want every visit to be immersive, interactive and unforgettable,” said Akash Kalia, General Manager, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>With its bold cuisine, inventive drinks and engaging events, Tapeo stands out as a must-visit destination for those seeking dynamic flavours and a vibrant atmosphere in the heart of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Tapeo, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road</p>.<p>For reservations call: +91 9606 082 301, +91 8050 887 487</p>.<p>Email: BLROR_FB@Hilton.com</p>