Spring in your decor

March signals spring, and in most parts of the world, it’s also the month of Spring Equinox (March 19). Updating your home decor to incorporate elements of spring doesn’t have to dent your wallet. We have put together a list of easy tips that can revive any space almost instantly.
Flowers, but of course!
How many are too many flowers? You can never overdo it with flowers, especially since this is the season for fresh blooms. Go all out with them. For instance, select a console in your living room and place vases of soft blooms, candles and books to create an alluring spring look on your table. This idea can be replicated in other living spaces as well, with the focus on the flowers.
Refresh with drapes
Flowery, flowy curtains are great options to infuse the spaces with cheer, which is what spring is all about. You could also replace one or two curtains to create a contrast and add spring colours to the space. There are several ready-made options available, so make sure you select the florals you like.
Spring in tables, covers
If drapes are a bit of an issue – getting the right kind with the right florals and the right fabric – consider tablecloths for the main dining table and, if you prefer, for the coffee table too. Again, select florals or small cheerful prints on white to transform the space effortlessly.
This goes for bedcovers as well. White or soft pastels with floral designs are ideal for a spring look.
Bring in the garden
An abundance of greenery signals Spring loudly. Use attractive containers and baskets to place indoor plants and arrange them on tables and vacant spaces. If you take them out into the sun frequently, the plants will thrive and leaf abundantly. Ensure that the containers and plants are wiped clean to give them an additional dose of freshness.
Accessories in pastels
If you could replace some of the key accessories in the space with pastel ones, there will be an instant transformation. For instance, place a container of light-hued crystals in a bowl or sorbet-hued artifacts to add a light spring touch to the space.
Some designers suggest a two-colour combination to inject lightness into the space. For example, doing up a room in white and a pastel colour of choice will make the room look lavishly cool and airy. Light blue and white is another popular combination, so bringing out the blue and white ceramics is a good idea.
Light rugs in place
This will be the time to replace the heavy woollen carpets with light dhurries or smaller carpets in light colours, preferably in white. Spring has the right amount of light to make the whites reflect the glow and bask the space with warmth.
Mirrors for light
Add mirrors to reflect the soft light of spring. From glitzy wall mirrors to charming mosaics, mirrors can truly turn heads with their charm.