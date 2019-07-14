ICC World Cup Final ENG vs NZ: Kiwis need 16 to win the final

Super over to decide the final. Who could have asked for more? Buttler and Stokes are the two batsmen who will start for England. Boult it will be with the ball, was there anyone else really? Stokes will take strike\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 1 Boult to Stokes, 3 runs, starts full outside off, he gets an outside edge and they pushed for three, Ben runs for his life there\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 2 Boult to Buttler, 1 run, half volley on leg stump, he clears the front leg and slogs to deep square leg\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 3 Boult to Stokes, FOUR, shot, what a shot! Full ball, gets down low and sweeps, sweeps Boult into the deep mid wicket fence. Can you imagine the audacity?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 4 Boult to Stokes, 1 run, full toss wide of off, Ben had backed away can only hit to cover point\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nArcher is warming up, he will surely bowl the supoer over\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 5 Boult to Buttler, 2 runs, full ball wide of off, dug out to extra cover, and the man is very deep, takes two\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBall 6 Boult to Buttler, FOUR, what a finish! Low full toss and he has flicked this very well, past deep mid wicket. Kiwis need 16!