Sheila Dikshit passes away: Sheila Dikshit's last journey begins; mortal remains taken to Cong headquarters

Scores of people turned up to pay homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as her body was brought to the Congress headquarters on Sunday.

Congress workers jostled to have a glimpse of their leader as the body was brought in a glass casket from her Nizaumuddin residence to the party headquarters.

The truck carrying the casket moved slowly as the road was packed with supporters who chanted 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sheila ji ka naam rahega'.