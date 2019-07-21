Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2019, 15:59pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 16:02pm ist
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to the mortal remains of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters.

"She was a friend...almost like an elder sister. This is a big loss to the Congress party," Gandhi told reporters.

She had visited Dikshit's residence at the Nizamuddin on Saturday. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest.

