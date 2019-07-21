Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters.

"She was a friend...almost like an elder sister. This is a big loss to the Congress party," Gandhi told reporters.

She had visited Dikshit's residence at the Nizamuddin on Saturday. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest.