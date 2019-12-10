For a picture-perfect wedding

Weddings bring with them a treasure trove of creativity. From designing the invitation cards to creating the theme for the overall wedding decor, personal tastes, current trends and external influences play a key role.

Fashion and architecture trends often have a telling influence on wedding decor trends.

This year has seen a few innovative decor trends that have made a pleasant return.

There’s been a shift towards minimalism wherein simple, yet impactful elements, are used to elevate the overall ambience of the event.

Candles

While candles never went out of fashion, they have now become the central decor element at weddings.

Larger dimensional candles have been used in an architectural living room set-up, whilst tapered candles, which are taller, become an eye-catching table setting element.

Additionally, fragrant candles set an aromatic aura. Candles are versatile, add an air of romance to any setting, and can complement the decor across a range of colour palettes.

Subtle colour palettes

Beauty and decor have the colour palette in common. This year, nude shades are preferred in make-up and this is matched with earthy and neutral tones winning favours at weddings. For those who like their resplendent hues, there is an inexhaustible range of vibrant colours to choose from.

Bohemian elements

Pampas grass and wicker chairs among other such trends are inspiring couples to turn to vintage elements with a bohemian twist. Peacock chairs and rattan loungers are great additions to the furniture segment. Wicker baskets and pampas grass have added an exquisite earthiness to wedding decor and provided an alternative to flowers for table arrangements.

Balloons

Balloons are no longer a decor element for kids, they are serious business. Popular for celebrations such as anniversaries and weddings, it has also evolved in material, form, shape and size. Metallic balloons in combination with another colour in the form of arches and photobooths, add quirk and glamour to the decor without burning a hole in one’s pocket.

Geometry

Minimalist weddings are the trend of the year, highlighted by a simple colour palette and clean lines. Using abstract shapes and incorporating natural elements like wood tones, stone and marble has quickly become everyone’s favourite.

Go green

Greenery has become popular as decorative elements in weddings. Be it in the form of a greenhouse or the creation of simple centrepieces, foliage provides visual pleasure to the eyes. From arches and photobooths to buffets, all things covered in greenery are creating waves.

Translucent paraphernalia

Lucite table settings, vellum paper pieces, and acrylic sheets as menus and itineraries give a clean, minimalistic look. These accents create a modern look and can be used for vases, chairs and more.

Indian patterns

The use of indigenous Indian patterns in terms of fabrics as well as pottery has become the heart of Indian weddings. Ceramic blue pottery from Jaipur has become statement table setting pieces while block prints are ruling as table covers and furniture. This trend serves to promote local Indian artisans.

Velvet

An added touch of luxury has seen an increase in the use of velvet at weddings recently. Blue, green and red are favourite colours which bestow a royal touch to the Indian wedding. Velvet is not only used in furniture upholstery but also in the overall look, like drapes and table linen.

Statement lighting

Crystal chandeliers and abstract lighting are trends that are here to stay in the wedding decor segment. Shape, sizing and placement of these lighting elements play a key role in creating a dramatic effect. They could be incorporated at the bar for a grand entrance or even as tall centrepieces. So, if you’re getting married this season, go the whole hog on decor!

