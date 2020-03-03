Fashion is not only a way to efficiently express ourselves but is also a great confidence enhancer. While you spend a significant amount of time at your workspace, for some reason you tend to undermine the importance of office fashion.

Dressing appropriately for work has a chain of positive reactions. From being more confident to being efficient and comfortable; the right choice of garments for work can improve the quality of your time there. After all who would want a sudden wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a meeting or a stylish, but stubborn shirt that just fails to stick on your shoulder?

But then, one might wonder, who has the time to dress right for work in a perpetually pacing world? Here are five tips by two noted Bengaluru fashion designers that will help the modern-day woman nail the office look daily, without any fuss.

Keep your scarf handy

Scarves are saviours. You can team it up with almost anything and get a stylish version of some regular looks. You can wrap a printed scarf around your neck with a casual tee and a pair of stretched pants to break the monotony of this common apparel or you can make some pretty knots with it, etc.

Bengaluru-based fashion designer and the founder of Varastraa, Seema Haydon, recommends scarves of muted tones with skater dresses, salwar kurta or even jumpsuits. A fierce supporter of Indian art form, Haydon believes that embroidered or hand-printed scarves could add a refreshing old-world charm to your look while also enhancing its smartness appeal.

Ethnic is the new modern

Bengaluru-based fashion designer Prasad Bidapa believes simple ethnic attires are one of the smartest office wear options women have. He recommends the modern woman to revamp her corporate wardrobe with handwoven and tailored salwar kameez in muted tones, contrasting dupattas, khadi kurtas, etc. However, he advises, frills and furbelow should be avoided to keep the look clean and smart.

Own at least one jacket

Jackets have the ability to stylise the most mundane outfits. A jacket that fits you to the T, should be good to go with pretty blouses and bright, patterned pair of palazzo pants, structured or flared dresses and of course, trouser and shirt. Long or regular jackets with stripes, prints or just the monochromatic ones can add the smartness quotient in your otherwise casual looks.

Comfortable underwear is non-negotiable

Be it sitting all day long in front of a computer or sweating it out on field, comfortable and perfectly fitted underwear can help you keep your moods at a constant. Imagine having to adjust your brassiere every now and then or compromising the fashion value of a pretty outfit because of ill-fitted underwear. In this case, you are your best judge, pick up the things you think will best suit you and keep you comfortable. Racerbacks, shape wears are a good way to make you look toned and thereby complement your attire.

Accessorise smartly

Nothing completes an office look better than sleek and minimalistic accessories like bracelets, pearl earrings or a nice watch. Metallic watches with a huge dial are a definite eye-catcher and these leave an instant impression. Team it up with absolutely any outfit and you have a statement look for the day. Also, do not forget to wear shoes that are comfortable and compliment your attire. Normally, smart ballerinas with slight heels work just perfect with office wear.