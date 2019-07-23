Mango on your mind?

Mangoes are the flavour of the season. These delicious fruits are perfect for any dish, be it sweet or savoury. Here are a few recipes that bring out a new side of mango for you. For those who like desserts, there’s a smoothie and cake that highlights mango in the best manner, and for those who love savoury items, there’s a yummy mango wrap, too.

Mango Smoothie

Ingredients: 200 ml non-fat milk, 200 ml Greek yoghurt plain, vanilla or honey, 150 gm ice cube, 1 banana, 1 mango 200 gm diced, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 tbsp honey.

Method: Put all the ingredients in a blender and run for 1- 2 minutes and serve chilled.

Mango Pudding

Ingredients: 100 gm mango pulp, 140 ml water, 2 tsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp sugar, 2 tsp corn-starch, ¼ tsp vanilla extract, ½ tsp cardamom optional.

Method: Quickly blend or whisk the ingredients for pudding into a smooth paste. Add more sugar if the mixture isn’t sweet.In a non-stick pan cook the mixture on low heat stirring occasionally. Once the pudding mixture warms up stir continuously scraping the sides and bottom to avoid sticking. The pudding is done when the mixture starts to thicken up and coats the back of the spoon well. Mango pudding should be done under 10 minutes start to finish. It will thicken more after cooling down.

Mango Cake

Ingredients: 200 gm all-purpose flour, 1 tbsp corn-starch, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder, ½ teaspoon baking soda, 2 tsp vinegar or sour lemon juice, 80 ml oil, 70 gm granulated sugar, 240 gm fresh mango thick pulp, 120 ml plus 4 tbsp milk at room temperature.

Method: Preheat the oven at 350f/ 180c. For preparing the pan, brush two 6” cake pans or one 8” cake pan with oil on the bottom and the circumference too. Now dust it with some flour to coat the pan. Cut and line the pans with parchment round at the bottom.

Preparing dry & liquid ingredients: In a large bowl, sift all dry ingredients. In another bowl, place all liquid ingredients and sugar. Whip until the sugar granules are almost melted. Now pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and whip until lump-free. Do not over mix.

Bake for 28-32 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Once done, take it out of the oven carefully. Let the cake cool in the pans for 10 minutes. Now run a butter knife around the circumference of the cake to release it. Now invert the cakes on the cooling rack to cool completely. Loosely cover the cakes with a muslin cloth or kitchen towel to prevent drying out.

Mango Wrap

Ingredients: 1 flatbread made of refined flour, 8’ diameter, 100 ml fresh whipped cream, 1 fresh mango sliced, 50 gm freshly grated coconut, 1 tbsp chopped fresh mint, 1 tbsp castor sugar.

Method: Spread cream on the flatbread. Put mango, sugar and mint in a bowl, mix it well. Spread the mix evenly on the bread and make roll. Cut into even portions and serve immediately.

(The author is pastry chef, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks)