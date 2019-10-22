Soul-comforting meals

(Courtesy: The author is executive chef, Swissotel Kolkata)

Method: Boil water and add coconut milk to it. Stir the mixture well. Add laksa paste, curry powder, oyster sauce broth powder and cook for 10 minutes to get the right texture. Boil the prawns, julienne chicken, egg, noodles and other spices and ingredients. Arrange the ingredients in a soup bowl and pour soup in it. Garnish it with coriander and serve hot.

Method: Cut the prawn with shell in two halves and marinate it in a mixture of curry powder, oil, oyster, lime juice, broth, chopped lemongrass, lime leaf, chopped garlic, coriander root. Make a salsa with jalapeno, red pepper, raw & ripe mango sliced in small pieces. Add honey to it. Heat the oil for 3 mins in a pan and grill the marinated prawn in it. Place the grilled prawns on a platter, place the salsa on prawns and serve it hot.

Get your weekend going with some lip-smacking and comforting seafood meals. Here are two recipes that you can whip up easily:

